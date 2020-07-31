Denver pit bull ban may go to voters

The City Council still needs to vote on whether to put the measure on the November ballot.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver may let voters decide whether to end the city's pit bull ban.

City Council still needs to vote on whether to put a proposal that would allow the dogs within city and county limits with a special license on the November ballot.

On Feb. 11, the City Council on Feb. 11 voted to repeal the pit bull ban that has been in place for three decades.

Three days later, on Feb. 14, Hancock vetoed the repeal.

Under that bill, people applying to bring a pit bull into the city would have needed to provide:

Their name and the address where the dog will live.

Two emergency contacts.

An accurate description of the pit bull.

An annual fee.

Proof that the animal has been microchipped, obtained a rabies vaccination, and has been spayed or neutered.

In addition, there would have been a maximum of two pit bulls per household. Denver Animal Protection would have needed to be notified within eight hours if a dog escapes or bites, and within 24 hours if the dog dies or the owner moves.

Pit bulls were first banned in 1989 amid concerns the dogs were disproportionately aggressive and violent.

If the bill passes in November, new rules would go into effect on January 1.