Amy Schumer to perform in Colorado after co-hosting the Oscars

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall host the 94th annual Academy Awards in March.

DENVER — Amy Schumer will bring her standup comedy tour to Colorado a week after co-hosting the upcoming 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Schumer will perform at Paramount Theatre in Denver on Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Comedy Works Entertainment announced.

Tickets range in price from $59.50 to $99.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at ParamountDenver.com.

The event organizer is requiring that all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days past the final vaccination dose) or have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue. More information can be found at ParamountDenver.com.

After going host-less for the past three years, the Academy Awards have enlisted Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host on Sunday, March 27.

This will mark the first time that multiple women have hosted the Oscars since Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda joined Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor to emcee the 1977 awards.

According to multiple reports, Hall, Schumer and Sykes will host the show in a three-act format, with each comedienne heading up one hour of the three-hour telecast. The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel took on the job. He also hosted the 2017 ceremony.

