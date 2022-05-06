Historic B-29 Superfortress is coming to Colorado

Guests can tour or book a ride on a restored World War II bomber.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The historic B-29 Superfortress known as "Doc" will visit Colorado as part of the "B-29 Doc History Restored Tour."

Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum will host the historic plane from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8 at its Exploration of Flight campus at Centennial Airport.

The rare World War II bomber will be open for ground and cockpit tours as well as rides.

The museum said guests will also be able to see a North American P-51D ‘Stang Evil,’ Beech SNB-2 ‘Sonoran Beauty,’ North American T-28 ‘Valkyrie,’ North America SNJ-5 Texan, North American P-51D Mustang ‘Crusader,’ Hawker Sea Fury and more.

“This tour stop at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight will give warbird fans a unique opportunity to see one of only two B-29 Superfortresses still airworthy and flying today,” said Josh Wells, B-29 Doc Executive Director.

“Our mission with the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour is to tell the stories of the men and women who designed, built, flew and maintained these magnificent machines that helped deliver victory over oppression during World War II. We are proud to partner with Wings Over the Rockies and Signature Flight Support on this unique event.”

Wings Over the Rockies said food trucks will be on hand throughout the weekend at Exploration of Flight.

Event tickets include admission to Exploration of Flight and Signature Flight Support. Admission includes one ground and cockpit tour at Signature Flight Support and full-day admission to Exploration of Flight.

