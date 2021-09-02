Union Pacific's Big Boy is coming to 7 Colorado towns

Big Boy No. 4014 will make whistle-stops in several communities before arriving in Denver.

DENVER — The world’s largest steam engine is steaming back into Colorado this Labor Day weekend.

Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 will visit a total of seven Colorado cities on its cross-country tour. The locomotive will make whistle-stops in four eastern Colorado towns before arriving in Denver.

Now on a 10-state tour, the Big Boy will arrive in eastern Colorado on Sunday, Sept. 5 before its public display on Monday, Sept. 6 near Denver's Union Station.

> Above video: Big Boy No. 4014's 2019 visit to Colorado.

This is the first time Big Boy No. 4014 has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. The steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to conquer mountains while carrying equipment during World War II.

Big Boy No. 4014 left its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop in Cheyenne on Aug. 5 and will return home Sept. 7 after making more than 90 whistle-stops in small communities and public-display events in five major cities.

Sunday, Sept. 5

10 a.m. — Kit Carson Young Street Crossing

12:15 p.m. — Hugo 4th Avenue Crossing

2:45 p.m. — Deer Trail Burton Street Crossing

4 p.m. — Strasburg Monroe Street Crossing

7 p.m. — Arrive in Denver

Monday, Sept. 6

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Denver Big Boy on display at 39th & Wynkoop Street.



Tuesday, Sept. 7

8 a.m. — Depart Denver

10:40 a.m. — La Salle 1st Avenue Crossing

11:25 a.m. — Greeley 10th Street Crossing



The Union Pacific steam crew that helped restore and now operates Big Boy No. 4014 will take questions from the audience for 30 minutes at 11 a.m. Monday in Denver.

The Denver public display will also feature interactive booths, exhibits on railroading and model railroading, souvenirs and more.

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December of 1941, built to cross the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah. Union Pacific said No. 4014 was retired in 1961 after traveling a little over a million miles, reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 and restored to service in 2019.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.