'Change nothing, improve everything:' This is Casa Bonita's new menu

We still don't know exactly when the iconic Colorado restaurant will reopen to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It's almost time.

After being closed for more than three years, Casa Bonita is getting set to reopen.

The iconic Lakewood restaurant has been undergoing more than $12 million in extensive renovations since "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone bought it for $3.1 million in September 2021.

And one of the things fans have been anxiously waiting to see — the new menu.

In November, Parker and Stone announced three-time James Beard award nominated restaurateur Dana Rodriguez would be the new executive chef. She said at the time that she wanted "to make sure this is a place where people will look forward to eating, drinking, spending time and bringing friends, family and visitors."

And now we have the first preview of her reimagining of the culinary program at the restaurant.

This is what is on the new menu:

Enchiladas with red or green chile

Carnitas

Adobo chicken

Picadillo (a ground beef, green chile and potato stew)

Calabacitas (veggie dish)

Camarones (shrimp served in an adobo sauce)

Mole

Taco salad

There is also a kid's menu that includes a bean and cheese burrito, mac and cheese, a Mexican hot dog or a Mexican burger. The pricing for both menus has not been announced.

The bar will be serving a new selection of cocktails. And all meals will still come with chips and salsa and sopaipillas.

Food is still served cafeteria style, but the area where trays are disbursed now includes a view of some of the food you’re about to eat. In a windowed area, patrons can watch an employee cooking fresh tortillas.

Out of sight of visitors is a large kitchen designed to Rodriguez's specifications. Inside that kitchen, the staff chops fresh tomatillos and other vegetables – part of her plan to make all the food from scratch on the inside.

PHOTOS: Casa Bonita's new menu, food and drinks 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

The focus of the renovation of Casa Bonita has been “change nothing, improve everything.”

An opening date for Casa Bonita has still not been announced but the restaurant said on Friday they will start by inviting some fans who have signed up for their email list to join limited dining hours.