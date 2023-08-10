A Colorado tea tour is back after 3 years

America's first herbal tea company has brought back its famous factory tour (with mint room) for the first time since 2020.

BOULDER, Colo. — The most famous tea tour in Colorado is back.

Celestial Seasonings announced its tea factory tour will return Saturday after a three-year stoppage.

Celestial Seasonings said the return of its tour coincides with its Sleepytime Mini B bicycle event for riders 10 and under participating in the B Strong Ride.

Celestial Seasonings, which stopped tours at the start of the pandemic, said the tour has been "reimagined as a multi-sensory experience" with a walk through an art gallery featuring tea box art, free tea samples, and a tour of its factory. The tour will also include a visit to its famous Mint Room, which has led many to exclaim “I survived the Mint Room!”

The 45-minute factory tours will start up Saturday and will cost $5 per person. Tours will be held Tuesdays through Saturday, every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4600 Sleepytime Drive in Boulder.

Founded in 1969, the company said its Boulder factory makes more than eight million tea bags daily and more than 140,000 people take the tour annually.

For more information on Celestial Seasonings, its tours or store, visit celestialseasonings.com.

