7 Colorado restaurants make best dog-friendly list

In honor of the dog days of summer, a new list highlights the best places to dine with your dog.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Seven places in Colorado have made a new national list of the best restaurants to take your pup when you need to eat.

Yelp's new list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat across the U.S. was released Thursday morning.

Cerberus Brewing Company in Colorado Springs is the highest-ranked restaurant on the list at No. 33.

Three restaurants in Denver are on the rankings this year including Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen at No. 45, Waldschänke Ciders + Coffee at No. 86, and Culinary Dropout rounding out the rankings at No. 100.

Evergreen's Lariat Lodge Brewing placed 68th on Yelp's report, as well as Edgewater's Edgewater Beer Garden at No. 73 and Avery Brewing in Boulder in the 94th spot.

To determine its list of 100 restaurants great for dogs, Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of review mentioning "dog friendly," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords between June 1, 2020, and June 1, 2023.

Colorado restaurants recognized on Yelp’s list

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide