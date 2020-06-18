Coloradans can now drink alcohol on a stretch of South Broadway in Englewood

Englewood is allowing for public alcohol consumption in designated areas of the city.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In an effort to combat the economic toll the COVID-19 pandemic has had on local businesses, Englewood is allowing for the public consumption of alcohol in designated areas of the city.

The temporary change means Coloradans can enjoy an alcoholic beverage while in a "designated zone" centered along South Broadway. The zone is bordered by East Eastman Avenue on the north and East Hampden Avenue on the south.

"This will enable local businesses serving alcohol to offer a convenient ‘to go’ option for patrons, and offer safe public spaces for patrons to enjoy a meal with an alcoholic beverage," the City of Englewood said.

Alcohol purchases must be made from licensed establishments within designated zone.

Coloradans can take advantage of the relaxed law Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m.

According to the city, patrons must follow these rules:

Alcoholic beverages removed from an establishment must be in a container closed with a lid

The container must bear a label reading: ‘WARNING: Do not open or remove seal while in transit (vehicle)’

All alcoholic beverages sold by a retailer must be accompanied by a food purchase

Alcoholic drinks may not be brought into any establishment after they have been purchased

Alcoholic drinks may not be brought back into the restaurant or bar from which they were purchased after having been removed from the premises

Alcoholic beverages purchased outside the Designated Zone may not be carried into or consumed within the Designated Zone

Consumption of alcohol is not allowed in any other City Park, Open Space or outside of the designated zone.