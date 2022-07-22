Free state park admission offered to the public to celebrate Colorado Day on Aug. 1

All other park fees will remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

DENVER — Need an excuse to go explore Colorado's outdoors?

In celebration of Colorado Day, and the state's 146th birthday, Colorado Parks & Wildlife is offering free entry to all 42 state parks on Monday, Aug. 1. All other park fees will remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting/fishing licenses.

Colorado Day was initially created way back in March 1907 by the state legislature. This was done to commemorate the admittance of Colorado as a state of the Union on Aug. 1, 1876.

“Colorado Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the natural beauty of our state and spend time outside,” said Statewide Public Information Officer Bridget O'Rourke Kochel. “Coloradans have a rich tradition of embracing an outdoor lifestyle, and our state parks offer a variety of outdoor activities that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy.”

You can use the CPW park finder to begin your Colorado outdoor adventure.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife also recommends you follow these tips when spending time in Colorado's great outdoors.

Know Before You Go - Be aware of weather conditions, water temperatures and trail closures where you plan to visit.

- Be aware of weather conditions, water temperatures and trail closures where you plan to visit. Wear a Life Jacket - Enjoy the water, but always do so with a life jacket on - they save lives. Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency.

- Enjoy the water, but always do so with a life jacket on - they save lives. Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency. Be Careful with Fire - Check fire restrictions or bans before you go. Visit www.coemergency.com to find county fire information. Avoid driving on dry grass and check exposed metal dragging from your vehicle that may create sparks.

- Check fire restrictions or bans before you go. Visit www.coemergency.com to find county fire information. Avoid driving on dry grass and check exposed metal dragging from your vehicle that may create sparks. Be Bear Aware - Staying bear aware while on trails and when camping helps keep bears wild and reduces human-bear conflicts. Stay alert and respect forage areas like berry patches and oak brush. Keep dogs leashed at all times, and never feed or approach a bear. For more resources and information on how to be “bear aware,” visit cpw.state.co.us.

- Staying bear aware while on trails and when camping helps keep bears wild and reduces human-bear conflicts. Stay alert and respect forage areas like berry patches and oak brush. Keep dogs leashed at all times, and never feed or approach a bear. For more resources and information on how to be “bear aware,” visit cpw.state.co.us. Dispose of Waste Properly - Help protect our land, wildlife and water. Pick up all your trash, dog waste bags and food waste and throw it away in a trash can. Please pack it out of the park all the way if a trash can is full or not available.

