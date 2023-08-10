Launch date announced for statewide e-bike rebate program

The new program offers rebates starting at $500 for income-qualified Coloradans.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado has announced a launch date for its statewide, income-qualified e-bike rebate program.

Each recipient will get a rebate ranging from $500 to $1,100 for an e-bike. Additional rebates are available for equipment, e-cargo bikes and adaptive e-bikes.

The rebate application portal will open for the first release at 9 a.m. Wednesday and close at 1 p.m. Aug. 21. During this application window, interested Coloradans will register their email in the system. Once the window has closed, applicants will be randomly selected to complete their application to receive a rebate. These randomly selected awardees will be notified via email Aug. 22.

This process is different from Denver's popular e-bike rebate program, which is first-come, first-served.

If awarded a rebate, applicants have two days to upload the required proof of residency and income eligibility. More information about acceptable proof is available on the program webpage.

The rebates will only be given to income-qualified residents. Income eligibility is determined by county, income and household size.

To qualify for the low-income rebate, the applicant's household income must be below 80% of the area median income. The state has provided a chart showing the maximum income for each county and household size.

To qualify for the medium-income rebate, the applicant's household income must be between 80% and 100% of the area median income. This chart shows the maximum income to qualify for any rebate.

Anyone over 18 in Colorado who meets the requirements can apply for this new program. Denver and Boulder also have their own e-bike rebate programs that are available to residents of those cities.

People who live in Denver and Boulder are eligible to apply for the statewide program. They just can't get an e-bike voucher from both programs.

