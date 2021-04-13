Dinosaur National Monument's Quarry Exhibit Hall to reopen with reservation system

Dinosaur National Monument's indoor museum of fossilized dinosaur bones will reopen, but reservations are required.

JENSEN, Utah — Dinosaur National Monument will use a ticketed entry system for access to the Quarry Exhibit Hall beginning Saturday, May 1.

The world-famous Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall at Dinosaur National Monument is an indoor museum featuring fossilized dinosaur bones.

Visitors can reserve a ticket to see the museum at recreation.gov or by phone at 877-444-6777 for $1 per ticket. Same-day tickets must be reserved by 7 a.m.

National Park Service (NPS) said the timed ticket reservations will apply only to accessing the Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall. The standard monument entrance fees are still required in addition to a timed ticket.

The ticketing system aims to assist visitors in complying with public health guidelines by reducing crowds and managing the pace and flow of visitation, according to NPS. Dinosaur National Monument will suspend the ticketing system once the monument is able to safely resume normal operations.

NPS said Dinosaur National Monument’s annual visitation is approximately 300,000 to 325,000 and its Quarry Exhibit Hall receives over 90 percent of that annual visitation.

Most visitors arrive at the visitor center, then board a shuttle that takes them to the Quarry Exhibit Hall. The visitor center parking lot often fills during the summer, and visitors may experience a high level of congestion in the visitor center and the Quarry Exhibit Hall from late-May through mid-September and on weekends.

For more information on Dinosaur National Monument and the temporary timed ticket system call 435-781-7700 or visit nps.gov/dino.

