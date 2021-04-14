'Film on the Rocks' is back this summer with a packed lineup

MORRISON, Colo. — Colorado's most-picturesque cinema experience is back this summer.
Film on the Rocks Summer Series will return in 2021 with a schedule that combines the drive-in program introduced last summer and a limited run of in- amphitheatre shows, organizers announced Wednesday.
Beginning Memorial Day weekend, films will be screened at the drive-in for four weeks. In addition to bringing back the drive-in experience of 2020, Film on the Rocks will move back into the amphitheatre for movies on July 12, July 19 and August 2.
"After an incredibly successful drive-in season at Red Rocks last year, which included sellout shows and rave reviews from our guests, we’re thrilled to be able to offer both the drive-in and in amphitheatre Film on the Rocks experience for this summer tradition," said Denver Film CEO James Mejia. "From our partners at Arts & Venues, to our sponsors and dedicated film-loving fan base, we’re incredibly grateful for the support and excited to launch the Film on the Rocks season this summer."
Film on the Rocks —Amphitheatre:
- Monday, July 12 – Casino Royale
- Monday, July 19 – Jurassic Park
- Monday, August 2– The Princess Bride
Film on the Rocks — Drive-In:
Week 1
- Wednesday, May 26 — Dirty Dancing
- Thursday, May 27 — Jaws
- Friday, May 28 — Enter the Dragon
- Saturday, May 29 — The Sandlot
- Sunday, May 30 — Beetlejuice
- Monday, May 31 — Aliens
Week 2
- Wednesday, June 2 — Pee-Wee's Big Adventure
- Thursday, June 3 — Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
- Friday, June 4 — The Avengers
- Saturday, June 5 — Coming to Amercia
- Sunday, June 6 — Fantastic Mr. Fox
Week 3
- Wednesday, June 9 — La Bama
- Thursday, June 10 — Moulin Rouge
- Friday, June 11 — Black Panther
- Saturday, June 12 — The Lost Boys
- Sunday, June 13 — Goldeneye
Week 4
- Wednesday, June 16 — Do the Right Thing
- Thursday, June 17 — Legally Blonde
- Friday, June 18 — Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Saturday, June 19 — Independence Day
- Sunday, June 20 — The Shining
Film on the Rocks tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com/film. Drive-In tickets are $59.50 per car, per evening. All ticketed cars receive a package including two bottles of Coca-Cola product, City Pop popcorn, and theater-sized M&M’s and Twizzlers.
Tickets for in-venue shows are $16 for general admission and $32 for VIP reserved seating. Each in-venue film will include a pre-show performance by local musicians and comedians.
“We’re very excited to offer our audience the best of both worlds for this year’s Film on the Rocks series,” said Denver Film Director of Marketing and Partnerships Kevin Smith. “Our audiences loved having an opportunity to get out in a convenient, safe and beautiful environment last summer to enjoy a film, and we know that everyone is eager to get back into the amphitheatre and take in the full scope of this iconic setting.”
“The reinvention of Film on the Rocks as a drive-in last year was a highlight for our guests. We’re excited to bring back the concept, and provide a great line-up of films in the shadow of Red Rocks,” said Venue Manager Tad Bowman. “As we reopen the amphitheatre this summer, having Film on the Rocks back in venue for three shows will be the perfect finale to a great Film on the Rocks season.”
