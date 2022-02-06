National Frozen Yogurt Day deals in Colorado

Whether you call it frogurt, froyo or frozen yogurt, there's plenty of reason to celebrate.

This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

It’s hard to top these cool deals on National Frozen Yogurt Day.

Well, actually, it’s really easy to top them…with fruit, candy, nuts and more. The best part about self-serve froyo shops is that each person can create their very own mountain of deliciousness. The sweet combinations are endless.

Froyo fans can fill their cu on Sunday, Feb. 6 without dishing out big bucks to treat the family.

The sweet offers are only valid at participating locations and limited to one per person, while supplies last. Check here for the latest list.

The popular shop is celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day a few days early on Thursday, February 3 — enjoy buy-one-get-one FREE cup of frozen yogurt with toppings. (The complimentary cup must be of equal or lesser value.) The sweet offer is available all day on February 3 — not February 6.

There are 10 locations in Colorado – Arvada, Aurora, Colorado Springs, Denver (2), Lafayette, Loveland and Westminster (3).

On February 6, the original frozen yogurt shop is swirling a buy-one-get-one FREE cup frozen yogurt with toppings. (The complimentary cup must be of equal or lesser value.) The sweet offer is available all day.

There are three (3) shops in Colorado — Fort Collins, Greeley and Thornton. (And, yes, the Thornton location is participating in the sweet offer.)

On February 6, the cool shop is offering buy-one-get-one FREE cup of froyo with toppings — open to all customers. (The complimentary cup must be of equal or lesser value.)

Plus, Real Rewards loyalty members earn 3x points on any purchase for the day. You can join the loyalty club online or by downloading the Yogurtland app and creating an account.

Both offers are available all day. There are four (4) locations in Colorado – Arvada, Centennial, Denver and Littleton.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

