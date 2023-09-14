Australian mini-golf concept opens first US club in Denver

The concept offers food, cocktails, and Insta-worthy putt-putt holes in an historic 1889 building in Denver.

DENVER — A new mini golf club has opened in downtown Denver.

Holey Moley Denver is the Australian mini golf brand's first location in the United States.

The new putt-putt golf concept is located in the historic 1889 Denver City Cable Railway Building at 18th Street and Lawrence Street. The building used to house Old Spaghetti Factory which closed in 2018.

Holey Moley took over the historic space formerly occupied by Urban Putt earlier this summer and officially opened last week.

Holey Moley offers super-vibey, Instagram-worthy putt-putt with 27 mini golf holes and pop-culture themes woven throughout over three nine-hole courses.

The space also has a bar with cocktails such as the Sugar Caddy, Pop Till You Drop, Partee Punch and Rub A Dub In The Tub, as well as a menu that serves burgers, pizza, chicken sliders, sandwiches and salads.

"Holey Moley takes the familiar and beloved mini golf concept and transforms it into an engaging world of fun," said CEO Michael Schreiber. "We've always had an irreverent spirit and now we've taken a distinctly American twist with our first U.S.-based location. We chose Denver because, like Holey Moley, this city knows how to have a good time."

Holey Moley is offering 18 holes for the price of nine during the month of September. Available Monday through Thursday for $14, 2-for-1 mini golf can be booked online by using promo code WELCOME at checkout.

