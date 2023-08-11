Colorado record store closing after 45 years

The last remaining Independent Records store has launched a GoFundMe while it prepares to close after 45 years of operation.

COLORADO, USA — A longtime Colorado music and movie store is closing its doors.

Independent Records announced it will close its last location in Colorado Springs after 45 years in business.

The vinyl music and movie business is having a going-out-of-business sale for its last remaining store at 195 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. The sale, with 20% off everything in the store, began July 29.

"[Forty five] years this month, Independent Records began its journey here in Colorado Springs!" manager Hollie Sherwood wrote on the store's Facebook. "Throughout the years, each store came with its own charm and became like a 2nd home to many. As each entity closed-it broke part of our hearts to say goodbye.

"Then, after the pandemic, as many small business suffered the same fate – we could not sustain. The remaining stores closed and merged into one location as we tried to keep this icon alive.

"But we never got back to where we were before the pandemic," Sherwood wrote. "The owner, Orville Lambert, is dealing with serious health problems and is currently in the hospital. He needs to retire and focus on healing. He was hoping to have sold the business as he knows in his heart it could continue on with funding we currently do not have. His wish is to keep its long legacy alive!"

Sherwood launched a GoFundMe to help "save and preserve" the record store.

"I, we, none of us can imagine the community of Colorado Springs without this icon here!" wrote Sherwood. "It has been a staple for 45 years! It's an established and loved institution."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.