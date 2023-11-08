Mikaela Shiffrin’s Denver condo goes on the market

Ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin is selling her second home in Denver that’s played a big part in her ski racing career.

DENVER — On the 34th floor of the Spire building, a condo high above the streets of downtown Denver is now on sale.

Your Castle Real Estate broker Ben Babbitt said the condo looks like many others, but is owned by one of the most famous athletes on the planet.

"Honestly, there’s units like this all over the place but we’re standing in Mikaela Shiffrin’s unit here," Babbitt said.

The condo is the second home to ski racing legend Mikaela Shiffrin. The place still has some of the ski racer's gear, including skis on the wall from some of her most historic victories.

"This one is the big one, most alpine World Cup wins than anyone in history and it was 88 wins," said Babbitt.

The Shiffrin family bought the condo back when the Spire was first built and have used it as their city sanctuary ever since to spend time as a family before heading out to World Cup races.

In 2015, Shiffrin did rehab work on her knee in the Spire gym and on the living room floor, while her late father Jeff watched from the kitchen.

"That’s where I did rehab for my knee, I think back in 2015, that was where I started my rehab journey," said Shiffrin. "It’s a place that’s close to my heart and I have so many memories of my dad and so much time we spent there with him."

The condo is full of special memories, but after all those years the Shiffrins are looking to close that chapter and sell the condo.

"I hope whoever ends up becoming the new owner, I hope they love it as much as we did," Shiffrin said.

It will be tough to leave, but whoever ends up buying the condo — which is listed at $745,000 — will own a unique piece of Colorado ski racing history.

"It’s Colorado history," said Babbitt. "Mikaela is a historic person worldwide but for Colorado we’re so lucky to have her in our backyard."

