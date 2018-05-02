Denver — Bruised vocal cords has caused pop star Justin Timberlake to reschedule three concerts dates in the second leg of his The Man of the Woods Tour, including one in Denver.

Timberlake was initially scheduled to perform at Pepsi Center on January 29, 2019. The concert will now be held the day before on January 28, 2019. Tickets that have already been sold will be honored at the new date, according to promoter Live Nation.

Under doctor's orders, Timberlake rescheduled a show at Madison Square Garden that was set for Wednesday to January 31. He also rescheduled an upcoming show KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York to December 19.

"Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled events," Live Nation said in a release.

Timberlake's fourth studio album 'Man Of The Woods' was released on February 2. The second leg of his tour kicked off June 22 in Paris and has since stopped in dozens of cities.

