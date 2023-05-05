'Dances With Wolves' star spotted in downtown Denver

The "Dances With Wolves" and "Field of Dreams" actor took a photo with Colorado police officers.

DENVER — The "train station" is a place no one wants to visit on the television drama "Yellowstone," but the show's star was recently spotted at Colorado's largest train station.

Academy Award-winning actor, writer and director Kevin Costner was seen at Denver Union Station last week.

The "Dances With Wolves" and "Field of Dreams" legend stopped to take a photo with Regional Transportation District (RTD) police officers inside the downtown Denver station.

Costner was passing through Denver and stopped at Union Station, according to RTD.

Costner, 68, is hard at work on his upcoming multi-movie Western epic "Horizon: An American Saga." Costner will direct the project which has already wrapped filming on the first film.

"We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making 'Dances With Wolves,'" Costner wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait to share it with all of you."

Production of "Horizon" has taken Costner away from the hit television drama "Yellowstone," where Costner has played patriarch John Dutton since 2018.

The Montana-set "Yellowstone" will end after the upcoming fifth season, which is set to air in November pending the Writers Guild of America strike.

