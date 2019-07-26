DENVER — A pair of film stars are headed to Colorado to premiere their latest motion picture.

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith will present their new movie, "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot," at Denver's Sie FilmCenter on Friday, Nov. 22.

The actors, who first appeared together in "Clerks" 25 years ago, will appear at three screenings of the new film at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

General admission tickets and VIP tickets are sold through DenverFilm.org.

Jason Lee, left, Kevin Smith, center, and Jason Mewes pose before a screening of the film "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back", Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2001.

"Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" will be released in theaters nationwide on October 15.

The Colorado appearance is part of "The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow" which begins with Fathom Events screenings on Oct. 15 and will tour the United States through Dec. 12.

