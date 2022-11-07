Lime's new Gen4 e-bikes hit the streets in Denver

Since Lime launched in Denver in October 2017, 1.1 million riders have taken 5.2 million trips.

DENVER — Lime has launched a swap of its e-bike fleet in Denver.

The company has upgraded its e-bike fleet to the industry-leading Gen4 model, joining its fleet of Gen4 e-scooters that Lime launched in January.

Lime said its dual fleet upgrades make Denver one of the first and largest cities in North America to have a full fleet of both new models available for citywide use.

Since Lime launched in Denver in October 2017, more than 1,100,000 Lime riders have taken 5.2 million trips on Lime vehicles.

"Whether you’re on an e-scooter or e-bike in Denver, you can now rest assured that you’re riding the newest, smoothest, and most sustainable ride we’ve ever offered," said Cody Noblin, Lime’s Colorado Operations Manager.

"Ridership in Denver has been sky high this year and we have already seen that riders love our Gen4 e-scooters," said Noblin. "We believe residents and visitors will take quickly to our Gen4 e-bikes as well, enjoying the extra boost they give you on your commute, to go to school, or to get around town. We are deeply committed to the city of Denver and the state of Colorado, and we’re proud to double down and invest even more of our absolute best hardware to serve our riders and improve the micromobility experience for all residents and visitors."

Upgrades to Gen4 e-bike:

Increased motor power to help riders easily climb hills;

A phone holder, allowing riders to easily navigate and follow directions without having to stop and look at their phones;

A new handlebar display mirroring the one on Lime’s scooters for a standardized display across vehicle types;

An automatic two-speed transmission that eliminates the prior generation’s gears for easier acceleration and smoother ride;

A modular design, extending the usable life to five years.

Upgrades to Gen4 e-scooter:

Swept back handlebars, a first for shared e-scooters and reminiscent of bike handles, allowing for more a comfortable grip.

Dual hand brake system to make slowing and stopping easier and more immediate when needed.

Lowered baseboard to optimize the center of gravity on the scooter and make getting on and off easier.

New kickstand with two legs to help avoid scooters from being tipped over when parked, which can help to reduce clutter on sidewalks.

Enhanced suspension and larger wheels mean a smoother ride over cracks, and warped pavement.

