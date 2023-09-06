x
Evan Rachel Wood's band to perform at Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex features projection mapping technology that makes each show visually unique.

DENVER — Meow Wolf Denver has announced a lineup of concerts planned this month at its Convergence Station performance space.

EVAN + ZANE, Last Heroes, Flintwick, Nitepunk, and Black Country, New Road, and Chris Liebing are among those scheduled to perform at the Denver immersive art space.

A collaboration of actress Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney, the band EVAN + ZANE will perform Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

Expect experimental guitar work, vocal tricks and never-before seen visuals to accompany songs from the group's new work "Psychedelia 2." Tickets are available at MeowWolf.com.

A three-time Emmy Award nominee, Wood is known for such acting roles as "Westworld," "Frozen II," "Across the Universe," "Thirteen," "The Wrestler" and "True Blood."

September concerts at Meow Wolf Denver

Last Heroes

  • Thursday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m.
  • Guest Acts: Shae District | Digital Skies

Black Country, New Road

  • Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.
  • Guest Acts: Daneshevskaya

Flintwick

  • Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
  • Guest Acts: Ooga | Maxfield | deerskin | phLO

Nitepunk

  • Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.

Chris Liebing

  • Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m.
  • Guest Act: Lorely Mur

EVAN + ZANE

  • Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

Sons of the East

  • Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
  • Guest Act: Lullanas

DCI Tour: Inspired By ___

  • Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

Alice Longyu Gao

  • Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
  • Guest Acts: Astrid | That Kid

Meow Wolf's Convergence Station

