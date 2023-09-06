Evan Rachel Wood's band to perform at Meow Wolf

DENVER — Meow Wolf Denver has announced a lineup of concerts planned this month at its Convergence Station performance space.
EVAN + ZANE, Last Heroes, Flintwick, Nitepunk, and Black Country, New Road, and Chris Liebing are among those scheduled to perform at the Denver immersive art space.
A collaboration of actress Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney, the band EVAN + ZANE will perform Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.
Expect experimental guitar work, vocal tricks and never-before seen visuals to accompany songs from the group's new work "Psychedelia 2." Tickets are available at MeowWolf.com.
A three-time Emmy Award nominee, Wood is known for such acting roles as "Westworld," "Frozen II," "Across the Universe," "Thirteen," "The Wrestler" and "True Blood."
September concerts at Meow Wolf Denver
Last Heroes
- Thursday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m.
- Guest Acts: Shae District | Digital Skies
Black Country, New Road
- Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.
- Guest Acts: Daneshevskaya
Flintwick
- Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
- Guest Acts: Ooga | Maxfield | deerskin | phLO
Nitepunk
- Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.
Chris Liebing
- Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m.
- Guest Act: Lorely Mur
EVAN + ZANE
- Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.
Sons of the East
- Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
- Guest Act: Lullanas
DCI Tour: Inspired By ___
- Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
Alice Longyu Gao
- Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
- Guest Acts: Astrid | That Kid
Meow Wolf's Convergence Station
