Popular Colorado 14er summit to close for the season

The Mount Evans Scenic Byway is the highest paved road in North America.

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — The uppermost portion of Mount Evans Scenic Byway will close to motorized vehicle traffic for the season after Monday, Sept. 6.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said visitors will still be able to book reservations to visit Mount Goliath Interpretive Area and Summit Lake Park until Oct. 3, as weather conditions allow.

Mount Evans reservations are required and should be booked in advance at recreation.gov.

USFS said late-season tickets are offered at a reduced rate of $10. Visitors who arrive without a reservation will need to return to a place where they can get a cell phone signal to secure a timed-entry ticket.

Visitors with reservations can park at Summit Lake and bike or walk to the summit if weather conditions allow, but the road will be closed to motorized vehicle traffic due to unpredictable fall weather. Snow, freezing temperatures, and unsafe travel conditions can arrive quickly on the road to the summit.

This summer marked the first season that timed-entry reservations were required for visitors wanting to drive the 15 miles to the top of Mount Evans.

USFS said public feedback has been positive with a reduction in crowding and parking issues at popular sites on Mount Evans.

Mount Evans Scenic Byway, the highest paved road in North America, is jointly managed by the USDA Forest Service, Denver Mountain Parks and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

