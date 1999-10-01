Ms. Lauryn Hill, Fugees to play Colorado concert

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour" will reunite The Fugees for a concert in Colorado.

DENVER — Ms. Lauryn Hill will celebrate the anniversary of her 1998 debut solo album with a new concert tour.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour" will bring Ms. Lauryn Hill to cities across the United States as well as dates in Australia and New Zealand.

The Fugees will reunite for their first tour in years to co-headline the tour on all U.S. and Canadian dates.

The tour includes a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 p.m. General ticket sales begin Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

"'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Ms. Lauryn Hill said. "I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past."

" loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way."

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour

9/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 - New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 - Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 - Melbourne , AUS @ Rod Laver Arena

10/5 - Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena

10/7 - Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 - Toronto, ON - Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 - Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

