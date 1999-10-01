Pentatonix bringing holiday tour to Colorado

The a cappella group Pentatonix is headed to Colorado and will soon release its 7th holiday album.

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!

Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Colorado holiday concert.

"Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year" will play at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Tickets for the Colorado tour stop go on sale Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Budweiser Events Center box office or TREventsComplex.com.

Pentatonix announced "The Greatest Christmas Hits," the group's 12 full-length album and seventh-holiday album, will be released this autumn.

The vocal quintet of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee said the new album features 23 of the band's holiday songs and eight new tracks including one-holiday original.

Starting in November, PENTATONIX: THE MOST WONDERFUL TOUR OF THE YEAR, will be stopping all across North America to celebrate our greatest hits album 🎶 Tickets and VIP packages are on sale this Friday, August 25th at 10am local time. https://t.co/eM9jR2lLTt pic.twitter.com/x32CzBA5Lc — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) August 21, 2023

