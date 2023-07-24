Olathe sweet corn harvest underway

"Olathe sweet" sweet corn should be available soon after photos and videos of the first harvest were posted.

OLATHE, Colo. — It's the grocery moment Coloradans wait for all summer long.

"Olathe sweet" sweet corn is on its way to grocery store aisles across Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region.

The corn arrives in stores each August from Olathe, which is halfway between Montrose and Delta on Colorado's Western Slope.

Tuxedo Corn Company in Olathe began its corn harvest last week. The company said its conventional and organic will soon be available in stores.

The 33rd annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival will be held the first Saturday in August with free roasted sweet corn, free events and concerts.

