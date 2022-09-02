'West Side Story' star Rita Moreno to speak at CU

Moreno is one of only 17 performers to have ever won an Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOULDER, Colo. — Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony winner Rita Moreno will speak in Boulder this month.

The Cultural Events Board (CEB) at the University of Colorado (CU) will host the award-winning actress, singer and dancer on Tuesday, Sep. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Glenn Miller Ballroom.

As a free, first-come-first-serve, non-ticketed event, students, faculty and staff will be ushered into the venue first, followed by community members.

Moreno won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in 1961's "West Side Story" and appeared as Valentina in the 2021 remake.

Moreno is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Arts, and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

"Rita Moreno is a strong, powerful, successful woman in a male-dominated industry," said Cole Metcalf, a CEB speakers coordinator.

"Her ability to rise to the level of stardom that she did during the Golden Age of Hollywood is incredibly impressive and inspirational," Metcalf said. "The Board anticipates that she will give great insight into her career and believes her lifelong experience could provide inspiration to students today."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.