Rocky Mountain National Park moving to cashless fee collection system

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Starting this summer, Rocky Mountain National Park will no longer accept cash for entrance and permit fees at the park's entrance stations and campgrounds.

The park said starting June 1, they "will transition to a fully cashless fee system and only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees."

"Moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk," the park said in a news release.

Visitors who wish to use cash can purchase prepaid passes from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store at the Beaver Meadows, Fall River and Kawuneeche visitor centers, the park said in the release.

Rocky Mountain was the fourth-most-visited national park in the country in 2022, with just over 4.3 million visitors.

