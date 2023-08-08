RTD fares will be free for youth for an entire year

The RTD Board of Directors approved a new fare structure which includes the Zero Fare for Youth pilot program.

DENVER — Bus and light rail fares will soon be free for youth for an entire year in the Denver metro area.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) approved a new fare structure on July 25 that includes a "Zero Fare for Youth" pilot program.

This new program will allow youth ages 19 and under to use RTD’s services at no cost. Zero Fare for Youth begins Sept. 1 and will last through August 2024.

RTD fares remain free for all riders through the end of August as part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative.

RTD's new fare structure will be implemented on public transit buses and trains in the Denver metro area in January. RTD said "simpler, more affordable fares" will replace the current ticking system of fare zones.

A standard ticket on the bus or light rail will be $2.75 for a three-hour pass, $5.50 for a day pass and $88 for a monthly pass for full-fare customers to any destination in the district except Denver International Airport. Tickets for SkyRide and A Line that begin or end at the airport will be $10.

A single discount fare will be $1.35 for a three-hour pass, $2.70 for a day pass and $27 for a monthly pass. The discount ticket will provide access to any RTD destination, including the airport, for seniors 65 and older, individuals with disabilities, Medicare recipients and individuals enrolled in LiVE, RTD's income-based fare discount program.

RTD said in a news release that the changes were developed as part of a fare study and equity analysis — "a yearlong review aimed at creating a fare structure that is more equitable, affordable and simple."

“With the Board of Directors’ approval of this new fare structure, RTD is removing barriers to transit access and reconciling longstanding concerns from customers and the community regarding the high cost and complexity of fares currently in place,” said Debra A. Johnson, RTD general manager and CEO. “I am grateful for the thoughtful, comprehensive and purposeful work by staff, and I extend my thanks to the thousands of people across the region who shared their thoughts and ideas over the course of this important project.”

