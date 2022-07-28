Tourists flock to Colorado's mountains to stay in tiny homes

Looking to beat the heat, tourists are renting out tiny houses for stays in the mountains.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Tourists looking to beat heat are flocking to Colorado's mountains, renting out tiny houses for short summer stays.

Tiny House Leadville is one of the companies having a busy summer with travelers renting out tiny homes for short vacations, according to property manager Joseph Keegan.

"I have been here four years and it seems like this is our busiest year I’ve seen it this summer," said Keegan.

Like normal-sized vacation rentals, Tiny House Leadville has homes for rent with people usually coming from warmer climates to beat the heat at 10,000 feet in the mountains of Leadville.

"We get a lot of Texas it’s so hot," said Keegan. "Arizona and Denver, we are very popular with people in Denver."

Each of the tiny homes is decorated with its own theme. Over the past few years, more tiny homes have been bought and rented in Leadville.

"I started out with five when I got here," said Keegan. “Last summer, we got five more now we are up to 16."

Some of the homes have been bought from people who built them and then realized tiny homes can be a little tiny for living in. Other homes have been built by high school shop classes and brought to Leadville.

"One was pulled in from Kansas and it was built by a high school shop class," said Keegan. "That’s a unique thing going on."

The homes rent between $100 and $200 a night depending on the time of year and day of the week. The tiny homes even fill up even in the winter.

Walking tall!

At 6’4, I’m feeling pretty tall doing live reports this morning from Tiny House Leadville where tiny homes are being rented for short vacations making big business. #9News pic.twitter.com/wmpnR7K8tg — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) July 28, 2022

