9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 29-31

July concludes with fairs and festivals in Aurora, Castle Rock, Greeley, Eagle, Conifer, Burlington, Wray and more.

COLORADO, USA — County fair season in Colorado is in full swing with summer festivals planned across the Centennial State and the Denver Broncos are back after the offseason with at least 14 practices open to fans for free in Englewood.

Did you miss the first weekend of the Daddy of 'Em All? Cheyenne Frontier Days continues this weekend with Brooks & Dunn, Sam Hunt, Russell Dickerson and Elvie Shane.

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this hot July weekend. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Arapahoe County Fair

AURORA — The Arapahoe County Fair is back in Aurora with a packed schedule from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31. Included in the admission price is event parking, unlimited carnival rides, two CPRA rodeos, fireworks, tractor pulls, Dock Dogs, mutton bustin’, public competitions, petting farm, 4-H livestock shows, the Kids’ Corral and homestead take-and-make crafts. Fireworks are scheduled for Friday and Saturday night. Head to ArapahoeCountyFair.com to see a complete event schedule or to purchase tickets.

Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

CASTLE ROCK — The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo begins Friday, July 29. The Fair Parade, which originated in 1954, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Castle Rock. There will be horses, floats, music, candy, smiles and more. The 2022 Douglas County Fair runs to Sunday, Aug. 7. Visit DouglasCountyFairandRodeo.com for a complete fair schedule.

Weld County Fair

GREELEY — The 104th annual Weld County Fair is a free, annual event in Greeley with music, food, displays and car show. Youth and adults in Weld County will be exhibiting their skills in agriculture, livestock, natural resources, engineering, consumer and family, fine arts, horticulture and family living. The Weld County Fair is open through Monday, Aug. 1 at Island Grove Regional Park.

Eagle County Fair & Rodeo

EAGLE — The 82nd annual Eagle County Fair is underway and will be open through Saturday, July 30 at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. Admission to the fair and rodeo grounds is free. Guests can view livestock exhibits, browse vendors booths, enjoy free concerts and participate in educational seminars. PRCA-sanctioned rodeos take place each night at 7 p.m.

Phillips County Fair

HOLYOKE — The Phillips County Fair is in full swing with events scheduled through Sunday, July 31 with 4‑H exhibits, vendors, food, fun and entertainment. A movie screening of "Encanto" starts at 8 p.m. Thursday in the grandstands.

Kit Carson County Fair

BURLINGTON — The 105th annual Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo is happening now at the Kit Carson County Fairgrounds. All types of animals and exhibits are being shown by FFA and 4-H members, plus there are carnival rides, food and music. Neal McCoy is set to perform following Saturday's rodeo. The Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo runs through Saturday, July 30.

Montrose County Fair and Rodeo

MONTROSE — The 2022 Montrose County Fair is now open and has events scheduled through Saturday, July 30 at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Bull riding is Friday at 7:30 p.m. and a CPRA rodeo is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Wray Daze

WRAY — Wray's fair weekend is here. Lots of Wray Daze events are planned Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, that are sure to please the entire family. Events include a pancake breakfast, car show, free community BBQ, rubber duck race, beer keg battle and Wray Daze Parade. Visit WrayChamber.net for a complete Wray Daze schedule.

Elevation Celebration

CONFIER — The annual Elevation Celebration, which takes place on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, is Conifer's signature summer festival. There's a street fair with live music on two stages, vendors, food, games, kids’ zone and more, all on Conifer's Sutton Road. A complete Elevation Celebration schedule can be seen at GoConifer.com.

Bronc Day Festival

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS — The 84th annual Bronc Day Festival features a packed schedule of events. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the family-friendly event offers a pancake breakfast, arts and craft booths, parade, gunfighters show, air slide, family games, rubber duck race, stick pony rodeo, Native American dancers and more. Visit BroncDayCO.org for a complete 2022 schedule.

Carbondale Mountain Fair

CARBONDALE — The 52nd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair runs Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31 with live music, performing arts, family activities, food competitions, vendors, wood-splitting competitions, pie-baking competitions, kids' activities and more. Check out the complete fair schedule at CarbondaleArts.com.

Denver Broncos Training Camp

ENGLEWOOD — It's a new era in Broncos Country: New owner, new coach, new quarterback. Now's your chance to see the 2022 Denver Broncos team in action for the first time. Training Camp is back, free and open to the public for 14 practices through Thursday, Aug. 11. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the practices begin at 10 a.m.

Kenny Chesney

DENVER — Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney returns to Denver this weekend after postponing his concert dates in 2020 and 2021. The "Here and Now" stadium tour will make a stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, July 30. Chesney will be joined by Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. Tickets are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE — Located just seven miles past the Colorado-Wyoming border, Cheyenne Frontier Days, CFD, the Daddy of 'em All, is a must-see. It's the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration. The ten-day event continues through Sunday, July 31. There's a carnival, western art show, old west museum, dancin' saloon, old frontier town, daily rodeos, professional bull riding, Indian Village and night show entertainment acts.

This weekend’s entertainment lineup includes Sam Hunt, Russell Dickerson, Brooks & Dunn, Elvie Shane, Koe Wetzel, Nelly and Jelly Roll. There will also be a parade through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday, July 30. To see the Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule or to purchase tickets, check out CFDRodeo.com.

RockyGrass Festival

LYONS — The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival runs Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31 in Lyons. This weekend's music lineup includes Yonder Mountain String Band, Punch Brothers, Sam Bush Bluegrass Band, Hot Rize, Uncle Earl, Big Richard, Kruger Brothers, Steep Canyon Rangers, Hawktail, Becky Buller Band and more.

Underground Music Showcase

DENVER — This weekend's Underground Music Showcase features three outdoor stages and more than 20 indoor venues. Hundreds of bands and artists will perform at the music festival along Denver's South Broadway from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. Full-weekend and single-day tickets are available online.

Evergreen Jazz Festival

EVERGREEN — The 19th annual Evergreen Jazz Festival takes place Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31 at four festival venues in Evergreen. Performers scheduled this year include After Midnight, Carl Sonny Leyland Trio, Felonius Smith Trio, Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles, Hot Tomatoes Dance Orchestra, Holland-Coots Swingin' West and more. Tickets are available for the full weekend, full days and each session at EvergreenJazz.org.

Glenwood Springs Car Show

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The 19th annual Glenwood Springs Car Show will begin with a cruise-in at Vicco's Charcoalburger Drive-In at 6 p.m. Friday, July 29. The car show opens Saturday morning at Glenwood Springs Mall with dozens of cool cars, from classic to modern to modified, on display. You can register your vehicle for the Glenwood Springs Car Show online.

16th Street Fair

DENVER — The annual 16th Street Fair is a celebration of fine art, handcrafted goods and Denver's 16th Street Mall. Take a stroll along the mall while enjoying a showcase of artists and designers with original handmade goods. The fair runs Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

Boulder Fine Art Street Festival

BOULDER — The Boulder Fine Art Street Festival at Twenty Ninth Street is back on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. The festival features local and national artists and fine crafters all displaying their handmade work in an outdoor environment. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elevation Run/Walk

CONIFER — The Conifer Elevation Run/Walk is set for Saturday, July 30 featuring a 10K, 5K and two-mile fun run. The courses celebrate the Conifer Trails and will explore the scenic Aspen Park neighborhoods on paved and dirt roads and trails. On-site registration will take place at West Jeff Elementary School. A complete schedule can be seen at GoConifer.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

DENVER — For the first time since before the All-Star break, the Colorado Rockies are back home at Coors Field. The Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-game series beginning Thursday, July 28. Giveaways this series include a tote bag, Panama hat and Ryan McMahon bobblehead. Rockies.com/Tickets is the place to pick your perfect seat.

Umpire Camp

DENVER — Major League Baseball will host a free, one-day umpire camp at Coors Field on Saturday, July 30. Saturday’s umpire camp will mark the eighth to be held at a Major League ballpark, and the first since Detroit’s Comerica Park in June 2019. This is the fourth free, one-day umpire camp of 2022 for anyone interested in umpiring in baseball and softball, including those aiming to begin professional careers.

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

DENVER — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin are teaming for a cross-country summer tour. Featuring Grammy Award-nominated collective Maverick City Music and 16-time Grammy Award-winner Kirk Franklin, the 37-city "Kingdom" tour arrives at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, July 31. The tour, which also includes special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires, launched in June and ends in Denver.

Vail Dance Festival

VAIL — One of the top summer dance destinations in the world, the annual Vail Dance Festival features both performance and educational elements. The performances begin Friday, July 29 and continue through Aug. 9.

Little Feat

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Little Feat's "Waiting for Columbus Tour" with Hot Tuna Acoustic, Jerry Douglas, Kyle Hollingsworth and Ronnie McCoury comes to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, July 29. Tickets are sold at AXS.com.

Dispatch & O.A.R.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — O.A.R. and Dispatch bring their co-headlining tour to Colorado on Saturday, July 30, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. The popular touring rock bands will be joined by special guests Robert Randolph Band and G. Love. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” topped the box office in its first weekend in theaters. “Top Gun: Maverick” has surpassed “The Avengers” to become ninth biggest domestic release of all time with its total now sitting at $636 million.

New movies this weekend

Vengeance

DC League of Super-Pets

Last weekend's box office

Nope — $44 million Thor: Love and Thunder — $22.5 million Minions: The Rise of Gru — $18.0 million Where the Crawdads Sing — $10.3 million Top Gun: Maverick — $10.2 million Elvis — $6.5 million Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank — $3.8 million The Black Phone — $3.5 million Jurassic World: Dominion — $3.1 million Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — $1.4 million

