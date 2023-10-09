Truck gets stuck on Colorado 14er after driving up hiking trail

The truck became stuck on the mountain peak after driving up the hiking trail, not realizing it was not a road.

ALMA, Colo — An off-road recovery organization had to assist in the recovery of a pickup truck stuck on top of a Colorado 14er.

Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery said it was contacted Aug. 27 to help recover a GMC Canyon truck that was stuck on Mount Lincoln near Alma.

According to Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery, the truck was driving up the trail, not realizing it was hiking trail, not a road. The trail continued to narrow and the passenger rear wheel ultimately slid off the trail.

After the driver hiked down to Alma, Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery was contacted and a recovery operation was attempted Aug. 30 with eight volunteers.

With a height of 14,293 feet, Mount Lincoln is the eighth-highest summit in Colorado and the Rocky Mountains.

"Due to the narrow trail, bringing more than 1-2 vehicles up behind the vehicle was not feasible," Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery posted on Facebook. "The truck was located at high elevation, off-camber, and in a scree field, making anchors a challenge. The team attempted to place a pull pal anchor in different locations several times but were unsuccessful."

The organization said its volunteers were able to maneuver the truck onto traction boards, but were unable to successfully fit a recovery rig around the truck and recovery plans were abandoned due to extinguishing daylight.

While Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery planned a second recovery mission over Labor Day weekend, the driver reported that a commercial tow company had recovered the truck on Sept. 1 after six days on the mountain.

"Overall, our team put in a total of 132-man hours and drove a total of 1,480 miles to assist the owner of this vehicle. We are very happy to hear that he was able to get it off the trail safely," the organization said.

