DENVER — Denver B-cycle will end operations on Jan. 30 of next year, but the non-profit owner-operator of the program said there is potential for a new collaboration with a different vendor partner.

“We are faced with an aging system that needs to be replaced. And upgrading our current product is not financially viable.” said Denver Bike Sharing executive director Mike Pletsch. “Our contract with B-cycle LLC is up the end of January so unfortunately there will be a gap in service as we move through this transition.”



Pletsch noted that the sharing economy has changed dramatically over the years and has created numerous challenges for bike-sharing to remain sustainable.

For years, the Denver B-cycle system relied on tourists and walk-up customers to subsidize ridership of Denver residents. That business has declined due to competition over the last two years, according to the non-profit.

While it didn't specifically name the competition, it's likely from electronic scooters and the dockless bikes that have flooded Denver in recent years.

They've tried to keep costs low for Denver residents in an effort to reduce the reliance on single-occupancy-vehicles and as a first and last mile connection with transit.

The decision to end operations of Denver B-cycle was made by the Board of Directors of Denver Bike Sharing.

“When Denver Bike Sharing launched Denver B-cycle back in April 2010, we did so with the latest in technology and equipment to ensure our non-profit organization had the greatest opportunity to be successful in serving the Denver community. Over 5 million rides later, it’s time to look again for the latest in bikeshare innovation,” said Pletsch.

No information was provided on what the new collaboration might look like or when it might launch.

Current holders of the “5280” pass may use them on a continuing basis through Jan. 30, 2020. The 5280 Free Rides Program provided residents unlimited free rides of 60 minutes or less for the 2019 calendar year, but an additional month will be added for those members.

