Denver vacation rental company lays off 175 employees

This comes four months after the company let go of 164 employees.

DENVER — A second round of layoffs impacted 175 employees at a Denver-based vacation rental company.

Evolve confirmed with the Denver Business Journal that 20% of its workforce was impacted by a round of layoffs in September, just four months after the company let go of 164 people.

Evolve CEO and co-founder Brian Egan told employees in a Sept. 12 letter that after scrutinizing the company's current allocation of resources — both payroll and non-payroll — it was determined that Evolve needed to reduce the size of its team again.

"The vast majority of our work has a positive impact on our business, [but] not all of our resources are being allocated to the very few things that will most clearly and powerfully move the needle on value creation and elevate the experiences of our owners, guests and Evolvers," Egan said in the letter.

