Kaiser Permanente's unionized workers go on strike

The SEIU Local 105 announced union members will strike in several states including Colorado.

DENVER — Thousands of Kaiser Permanente's unionized workers are now on strike.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 105 announced Wednesday morning that union workers will go on strike.

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in multiple states will go on strike to protest what the union is calling "unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels" at hundreds of Kaiser facilities across the United States.

Workers were scheduled to walk onto the strike line at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the union.

Both Kaiser Permanente and the coalition of unions have been in California bargaining this week and were unable to reach a deal before the Wednesday deadline. The strike is planned to last three days.

Negotiations continue to happen and Kaiser Permanente said in a statement "we’ve been making progress and hope to reach an agreement."

To help ensure patients can continue to receive care, Kaiser Permanente said they're onboarding contracted professionals that will serve in care roles during the strike.

Kaiser Permanente has said that while they continue to bargain with the unions, they take any threat to disrupt care seriously and have put plans in place to ensure care can continue during a strike.

Medical offices and urgent care departments will remain open and staffed during a strike, according to Kaiser.

