The rumors are true: Lakeside Amusement Park is getting a new roller coaster … and that’s not the only improvement you’ll notice at the more than 100-year-old Denver mainstay this summer.

“Basically, we’ve got a lot of renovation going on,” said Bill Koller, Lakeside’s marketing director.

You can see the roller coaster off West 44th Avenue near the park’s old race track right now, but Koller said it likely won’t be open until sometime in June.

And don’t worry: the metal coaster isn’t replacing the wooden Cyclone anytime soon. It’s about a third the size – and at least from a cursory view from the street, will make your chiropractor happier than the Wild Chipmunk.

Lakeside is getting a new rollercoaster!

Allison Sylte, KUSA

Koller says they don’t have a name for the new addition yet.

The park is also making improvements to its front entrance after a DUI suspect crashed into the gate.

Renovations are also underway following last May’s epic hailstorm, Koller said. The hail damaged the park’s iconic yellow tower on Sheridan Boulevard.

Lakeside has technically been open for the past couple of weekends, but Koller said this is mainly for training, and that a big opening is slated for the Friday before Memorial Day (May 25). That’s later than usual because of the renovations, but Koller says it’s worth the wait.

“We just want the park to be open as can be when we do open,” Koller said.

For the latest information about the opening, head to: http://www.lakesideamusementpark.com/

