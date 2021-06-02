Kelly Brough stepping down as Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO

The executive committee of the Denver Chamber’s board will begin a search process immediately for Brough’s successor.

DENVER — Kelly Brough, who took the reins as the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce’s first female CEO 12 years ago after a career in the public sector, is stepping down from the area’s largest economic-development organization, saying she is ready for new challenges in her career.

Brough announced the move early Wednesday after speaking this week with chamber board members, bringing an end to a decade-plus chapter in which she led the organization to several big ballot wins and legislative victories but also faced repeated setbacks on transportation funding efforts and clashed at times with legislative leaders. She has committed to staying on the job through Sept. 1 in order to help with the transition to a new CEO, she said.

A dyslexic youth who grew up on public assistance in Montana, Brough was not, in many ways, the stereotypical leader of a business organization. But she sought the job, she noted in announcing her move Wednesday, because of her belief that there is “nothing more powerful at advancing opportunities for families than a really good job,” and she’s used her time in the position to accomplish a number of goals.

Read the full story at the Denver Business Journal.

