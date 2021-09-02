A look at special Valentine's Day food and drink offerings around Denver

Restaurants, breweries and distilleries around Denver are offering Valentine’s Day specials this year.

DENVER — While Denver-area restaurants may be back at 50% maximum capacity, that does not mean that Valentine’s Day, traditionally one of the biggest-grossing nights of the year for them, will look anything like it has in the past.

Some eateries remain in self-designated “hibernations” until capacity restrictions lift beyond the most recent change, and others struggle to remain open. Colorado Restaurant Association officials have estimated that the industry has lost 94,000 jobs over the past year, and a recent survey by the group found that 50% of all restaurant operators will consider closing permanently within the next six months.

As such, more restaurants, breweries and distilleries than ever seem to be offering Valentine’s Day specials this year to attract business and to reach out to potential new customers. While many are doing it the old-fashioned way — fixed-price meals in the comfort of the restaurant — a good number are offering to-go specials, take-and-heat boxes or even packages for pickup and delivery that can be enjoyed while participating in a Zoom talk.

Valentine’s Day long has been an important holiday not only because couples and aspiring couples view it as a chance to go out but because it falls in the midst of what is typically a slow post-Christmas winter period for area restaurants.