Former Colorado Home of the Year lists in Castle Rock for $7 million

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Tucked behind the Castle Pines Golf Club's 12th hole is a home new to the market with an asking price of $7 million.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 31 Albion Place in Castle Rock boasts more than 11,147 square feet of modern space designed by Denver-based Boss Architecture and Semple Brown Design and built by Englewood-based Cadre General Contractors. An outdoor entry hall with a reflecting pool, high ceilings and large, open rooms highlight the use of concrete, steel and glass throughout the design.

Built in 2008 and named the Colorado Home of the Year in 2012, the home has since seen extensive renovations, according to the current owner.

Renovations included redesigning the kitchen, painting the home stucco white — which took special permission given the neighborhood's restrictions — and converting an outdoor Japanese tea house into a glass-walled garden studio that serves as a work-from-home office, the owner, who requested not to be named, told DBJ. Efforts were also made to improve the home's energy efficiency.

