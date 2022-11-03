'Multiple' trapped residents rescued from fire at apartment building

South Metro Fire Rescue said about a dozen people were evaluated at the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — One person was taken to the hospital and multiple others were rescued from an apartment building that caught fire in unincorporated Arapahoe County Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at the Club Valencia apartments around 12:30 p.m. The apartments are located off South Parker Road near East Mississippi Avenue.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the call and found heavy fire on the second and third floors of the building. Multiple people were rescued and about a dozen people were evaluated at the scene. Two of them were taken to the hospital. There is no information about their conditions.

"The hallways were filled with smoke so they couldn't evacuate out their front doors," South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson Lauren Ono said. "They were on their balconies. You can't see all the balconies here, but on the backside of the building, we did have multiple ladder rescues."

Numerous other agencies, including Aurora Fire Rescue and the Denver Fire Department, assisted with the response. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was also at the scene.

That large response was related to the fact the building does not have a sprinkler system, Ono said.

"Coming into the response, we upgraded it to a second alarm before crews even arrived, knowing this was a high-hazard occupancy," Ono said.

Update: This is a 2nd Alarm plus additional resources. Crews encountered heavy fire on the 2nd and 3rd floor on arrival. Multiple rescues of trapped residents have been made. SMFR, @ArapahoeSO @AuroraFireDpt @AuroraPD @Denver_Fire and @DenverPolice all on scene. pic.twitter.com/EYS0o6etQp — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 3, 2022

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it appears to have started on the second floor.

