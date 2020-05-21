Council deadlocks on Hughes Stadium rezoning; it's back to the drawing board

CSU signed a contract to sell the land to Lennar Homes in January 2019.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — After more than a year of study, countless hearings, three ethics complaints and hours of public comment, the rezoning of the former Hughes Stadium land in west Fort Collins is back to square one.

>> The video above is from 2017 when it was announced that Hughes Stadium would be demolished.

In its first hybrid meeting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Fort Collins City Council deadlocked on a proposal to rezone the 165-acre site into two halves, one zoned for higher density nearest to Overland Trail and the other half zoned residential foothills, a lower density closest to the foothills.

The proposed rezoning would have allowed for roughly 550 homes on the site of Colorado State University's former football stadium, the city had estimated.

Rezoning the property is a necessary first step toward redevelopment and will dictate how many homes can be built on the property owned by CSU. The university has a $10 million contract to sell to national homebuilder Lennar, which wants to build between 600 and 700 homes there.