$1.5B development project along South Platte River celebrates major milestone

The future park and open space will include sports courts, a dog park, a plaza, a splash pad, an art installation, a community garden and a playground.

DENVER — After four years of delays and false starts, developers and city leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of Denargo Market, a new $1.5 billion development in the River North Art District.

At one of Denver’s last large developable plots of land, located on Denargo Street and along the South Platte River, executives from Denver-based Formativ and Chicago-based Golub & Co. spoke of their vision for the future of a development that’s been a long time coming.

The Sept. 28 groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of Denargo Market’s completion of horizontal infrastructure and the creation of open space and parks.

“Today, we get to break ground on over four acres of public open space and public-facing amenities, all of which are going to be the first elements to deliver as part of this large-scale master plan project that's going to take many, many years to create,” said Laura Newman, Golub’s vice president of investment and development.

>Read the rest of the article at the Denver Business Journal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.