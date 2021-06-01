Denver was one of the top moving destinations in 2020

DENVER — People were on the move in 2020, and Denver was in the top five U.S. cities for inbound growth.
To measure the changes, New York City-based relocation services provider Updater analyzed a random sampling of 1.5 million household moves across the United States that took place from January through November 2020. The findings:
- Americans departed the largest, most densely populated cities in the United States and took to smaller cities.
- Southern states that had been attractive destinations for years spiked during the pandemic.
- Florida was the dominant state on the list with five spots in the top 20.
- Two new North Carolina cities (Wilmington and Raleigh) joined the top 20 in 2020, making North Carolina the second-most-popular state on the list with four spots in the top 20.
- Seventeen of the top 20 cities (all but Denver, Spokane and Reno) for inbound growth were year-round, warm weather cities.
“Many industries were negatively affected by the pandemic in 2020,” said Jenna Weinerman, vice president of marketing at Updater. “The moving industry was no different — moving during a shelter-in-place order was perceived to be extremely dangerous in early spring. However, as late spring and summer hit, many of America’s largest, most-populated cities experienced unprecedented resident loss, while smaller markets experienced unprecedented resident gains.”
