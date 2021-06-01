Denver was one of the top moving destinations in 2020

Colorado gained about 50,000 people between July 1, 2019, and July 1, 2020, according to the data released Dec. 22.

DENVER — People were on the move in 2020, and Denver was in the top five U.S. cities for inbound growth.

To measure the changes, New York City-based relocation services provider Updater analyzed a random sampling of 1.5 million household moves across the United States that took place from January through November 2020. The findings:

Americans departed the largest, most densely populated cities in the United States and took to smaller cities.

Southern states that had been attractive destinations for years spiked during the pandemic.

Florida was the dominant state on the list with five spots in the top 20.

Two new North Carolina cities (Wilmington and Raleigh) joined the top 20 in 2020, making North Carolina the second-most-popular state on the list with four spots in the top 20.

Seventeen of the top 20 cities (all but Denver, Spokane and Reno) for inbound growth were year-round, warm weather cities.

“Many industries were negatively affected by the pandemic in 2020,” said Jenna Weinerman, vice president of marketing at Updater. “The moving industry was no different — moving during a shelter-in-place order was perceived to be extremely dangerous in early spring. However, as late spring and summer hit, many of America’s largest, most-populated cities experienced unprecedented resident loss, while smaller markets experienced unprecedented resident gains.”

