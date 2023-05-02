Here's who won the Denver-area HGTV Dream Home

The $2.7 million prize package included the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Morrison.

MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's 2023 Dream Home, located in Morrison, has been claimed by a winner.

Marie Davis of Rock Hill, South Carolina, is the recipient of the newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes.

Home & Garden Television network's annual Dream Home sweepstakes has been held every year since 1997. The 2023 prize package valued at over $2.7 million includes a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Morrison along with a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000 from Ally Financial.

Davis was randomly drawn from over 129 million entries to the giveaway contest, which lasted from Dec. 23, 2022, to Feb. 16. Contestants could enter twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com.

> Share your photos or video with 9NEWS through “Near Me” on the free 9NEWS app! DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE or DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.