DENVER — Gloria Schoch, former community affairs senior manager at Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP), has landed an executive position at Denver-based VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC).

Schoch has been named director, VF Foundation & Global Impact by the Fortune 500 outdoor-apparel giant that moved its headquarters from North Carolina to the Mile High City last year.

In the role, Schoch will "oversee and implement the VF Foundation’s strategic vision to support nonprofit organizations that drive movements of sustainable and active lifestyles, including movements that enable conservation and stewardship, education and workforce development, and the advancement of human and organizational endeavors in the context of inclusion, equity and diversity," according to a release.

Schoch is a former Denver Business Journal 40 under 40 honoree and Outstanding Women in Business winner.

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: These are the 25 most expensive homes sold in Denver in 2019

RELATED: Molson Coors to close California brewery, offers another brewing giant the option to buy



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics