Corey Rose's Wishes and Heroes benefit concert returning Aug. 21

Proceeds from the 11th annual concert benefit Make-A-Wish Colorado and the Colorado Professional Firefighters Foundation.

DENVER — The 11th annual Corey Rose Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert is back and better than ever!

9NEWS morning anchor Corey Rose started the concert fundraiser in 2011 to honor the memory of her late father, Gary, who passed away from work-related leukemia.

Gary was a PJ in the Air Force and firefighter in Los Angeles, California for 32 years.

To date, Wishes and Heroes has raised more than $250,000 with half going to Make a Wish Colorado to grant wishes for kids fighting leukemia or lymphoma, and half going to the Colorado Professional Firefighters Foundation.

>Video above: A look at some of the ways the Wishes and Heroes event benefits the community.



Over the years, Wishes and Heroes have been part of granting dozens of wishes and have helped many firefighters and family members when tragedy strikes.

This year, there are many ways for you to support.

Come out to Breckenridge Brewery on August 21 to enjoy music, food, drinks, dancing and three live bands. Here's how to get tickets and ways to donate:

Get your tickets on ticketweb.com (just search 'Corey Rose') for $20, or pay $25 at the door.

Donate online at CPFFFoundation.com

Text “WishHero” to 44321

Scan the QR code below

Your tax deductible donation goes a long way in helping our fire families and wish kids in the fight of their life.

For more information and the latest updates, visit the Corey Rose Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert FaceBook page.

