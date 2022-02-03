x
Daniels Fund awards nearly $30 million in grants, $11 million in scholarships in 2021

The foundation was formed to support nonprofits and communities by providing grants and scholarships in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico.

COLORADO, USA — The Daniels Fund, a charitable foundation that has provided grants and scholarships to the Colorado community since 2000, gave out $60.5 million last year.

The foundation has also reached a milestone of giving more than $1 billion in total since it was founded. 

This has included more than 13,000 grants and nearly 4,600 college scholarships.

In 2019, the foundation awarded:

  • $44.1 million in grants to nonprofits across Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico.
  • $29.6 million in grants to Colorado nonprofits.
  • $16.4 million in college scholarships across the same four-state region.
  • $10.7 million in scholarships to Colorado students.

The Daniels Fund was founded in 2000 by Bill Daniels, a pioneer in the cable television industry. It's main focus is on supporting nonprofit organizations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico that the foundation believes have a big impact on the community. The foundation also provides four-year college scholarships to students who they believe demonstrate a commitment to serving their communities. 

“Bill Daniels had a vision to make life better for people in the states that meant so much to him,” said Hanna Skandera, the president and CEO of the Daniels Fund in a news release. “I believe he would be thrilled to see the impact more than $1 billion invested in our communities has made. Bill’s generosity will continue to change lives for generations to come.”

