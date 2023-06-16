DPD chief warns this summer could be worse than infamous 'Summer of Violence' in 1993

As the Nuggets took the court for Game Five of the NBA Finals, some fans skipped the game to search for solutions to youth gun violence.

DENVER — Denver's police chief warned that this summer could be worse than the infamous 1993 "Summer of Violence" in which dozens of murders – many involving young people – rocked the city.

"Even the Summer of '93, as violent as it was, we did not see the number of guns that we're currently seeing," said Chief Ron Thomas. "We have an opportunity to have an even more violent summer than we did in '93."

Thomas made the remarks Monday evening at a community meeting for leaders and politicians – from the mayor-elect to former gang members – to brainstorm solutions to stop youth violence.

The event, held at New Hope Baptist Church, took place as the Nuggets won their first-ever NBA championship. While some attendees and participants wore team gear, they said stopping the violence was more important than watching the game.

"You can't just meet every time somebody gets shot," said event organizer John Bailey. He asked panel participants to share their ideas to intervene before violence occurs.

"The best way you keep a gun out of the hands of a 17-year-old is you put passion in that kid's hands when he's 12," said Mayor-elect Mike Johnston.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann urged earlier intervention, calling the 17 young people murdered so far in 2023 "one of the issues that's most disturbing in my job."

Leaders from Denver Public Schools participated in the panel discussion ahead of the school board's Thursday vote on whether to return armed Denver Police officers to some school campuses.

East High Principal Terita Walker, who has declined interview requests since a shooting at the school in March injured two deans, said a solution to violence will require a layered approach.

"I am in the business of creating opportunities for kids," Walker said. "And if they're not alive to receive those opportunities, then I am not doing my job."

Thomas urged more activities for young people to keep them away from guns and violence: "I think we need to do a better job as a community providing things for young people to do," he said.

Former gang member and mayoral candidate Terrance Roberts bemoaned funding issues for alternative programming for young people.

"We have a youth violence issue in Denver, and we have an inadequacy of proper funding and resources," he said.

