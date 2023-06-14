Suspect in I-25 road rage shooting that killed 2 appears in court

Stephen Long was arrested in the deadly shooting of two victims on I-25 between 6th and 8th avenues Tuesday night, Denver Police said.

DENVER — The man arrested in the fatal shooting of two other men in an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 25 was ordered to be held without bond on Wednesday in Denver County Court.

Stephen Long, 25, was taken into custody after the shooting Tuesday afternoon on the interstate between West Sixth and West Eighth avenues, according to Denver Police. He was being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

The victims have not been identified yet by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, but Jessica Lucas, the victims' aunt, identified them as brothers: Damon Lucas, 22, and Blake Lucas, 21.

Jessica Lucas said they were on their way to a job interview when the shooting happened.

"They were really good kids, and they did not deserve this one bit," Jessica Lucas said outside the Denver courtroom on Wednesday.

According to a probable cause (PC) statement for Long's arrest, Long told a detective that he was driving north on I-25 when a vehicle drove up next to him and someone inside began yelling at him. Long told police that the vehicle then pulled in front of him, cutting him off.

Long said the passenger got out of the vehicle, approached Long, grabbed him and hit him through the open window, according to the PC statement. Long told detectives that he grabbed his gun and shot that man.

Long said that the driver also got out of the vehicle and held onto Long's open window as Long drove away. Long said he also shot that man while on the West 8th Avenue exit, the PC statement says.

Long didn't have any visible injures and didn't call 911 before or after leaving the scene, according to the PC statement.

An off-duty Denver Police detective heard the gunshots while he was driving on I-25. He followed the suspect, who was pulled over in the area of West 13th Avenue and North Meade Street and arrested without further incident, police said.

"While the extent of the confrontation between the two is still under investigation, it appears the suspect pulled out a firearm and fatally shot the victim," police said in a news release.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours due to the investigation into the shooting.

While in court on Wednesday, Long waived his right to an advisement hearing, in addition to being held without bond.

