2 teens arrested in deadly road rage shooting in Aurora

Juan Carlos Rivas-Luna and Aracely Enriquez, both 18, were arrested in the deadly shooting of 48-year-old Stephen Qualls, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Two teenage suspects were taken into custody in connection to a road rage shooting that killed a man in Aurora earlier this month.

Aurora Police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Juan Carlos Rivas-Luna was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, and 18-year-old Aracely Enriquez was arrested on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of 48-year-old Stephen Dennis Qualls of Denver.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 9:53 p.m. on June 5 to South Havana Street near East Idaho Place. They found Qualls, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined that the shooting was motivated by road rage, according to police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office ruled Qualls' death was a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

Police said Rivas-Luna and Enriquez were taken into custody by the SWAT Team without incident on Monday.

