One dead in Aurora road-rage shooting

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of S. Havana Street and E. Idaho Place on Monday night.

AURORA, Colo. — Police said a shooting at an intersection in Aurora is being investigated as a fatal road-rage shooting.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted about the shooting at 10:29 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of South Havana Street and East Idaho Place, near the Gardens on Havana shopping center south of Mississippi Avenue.

The Police Department said they found one person who was shot and taken to the hospital for their injuries. The victim, a 48-year-old man, later died from his injuries, APD said.

The identity of the victim will be released by Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after their next of kin is notified.

All lanes of South Havana Street were closed between Mississippi Avenue and Mexico Avenue as officers investigated the scene. All lanes reopened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, APD said after more investigation, the incident is being investigated as a fatal road-rage shooting. Police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a red or maroon Ford Explorer with a tan trim.

Anyone who was driving south on Havana Street between Alameda Avenue and Idaho Place around 9:50 p.m. Monday and witnessed the vehicle is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The Police Department said they are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who might have video of the suspect vehicle.

As of Tuesday morning, no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

